BRIEF-Amazon announces tenth California fulfillment center in Sacramento

July 15 Amazon.Com Inc

* Amazon announces tenth california fulfillment center in Sacramento

* New facility in sacramento "will create over 1,000 full-time hourly roles" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

