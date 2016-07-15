版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 21:20 BJT

BRIEF-Servicemaster Global Holdings says board increased number of directors from seven to nine

July 15 Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc

* Effective as of July 15, board increased the number of directors serving on the board from seven to nine - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

