版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 22:00 BJT

BRIEF-GoPro announces Valentino Rossi's appointment

July 15 GoPro Inc

* "Valentino Rossi is officially joining GoPro family for 2016 and beyond" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐