2016年 7月 15日

BRIEF-Jacobs Engineering to transfer operations within its Jacobs France subsidiary to NOX SARL

July 15 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc

* Entered a share purchase agreement to transfer operations within its Jacobs France subsidiary to NOX SARL in France

* Transaction value was not disclosed, and was settled in cash at completion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

