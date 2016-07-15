版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 21:30 BJT

BRIEF-Rignet sees yearly cost savings of about $3.5 million

July 15 Rignet Inc

* Expects to achieve annualized savings from personnel, facility and other reductions of approximately $3.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐