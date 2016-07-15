BRIEF-China Digital TV - Receipt of preliminary non-binding proposals to acquire Beijing Super TV and Dagong Technology

July 15 China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd

* China Digital TV announces receipt of preliminary non-binding proposals to acquire Beijing Super TV and Dagong Technology

* Board has formed a special committee to evaluate two transactions as proposed by non-binding proposals

* China Digital TV Holding Co Ltd says deal enterprise valuation of RMB 600 million for 100% of Super TV

* Special committee comprised of three independent directors, Songzuo Xiang, Michael Elyakim and Jianyue Pan

* Mr. Zhu and Mr. Li intend to, actingly jointly, establish an acquisition vehicle to implement Super TV transaction

* China Digital TV currently indirectly owns 80% of Dagong Technology's total equity interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)