BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Signet Jewelers Ltd
* Signet Jewelers Ltd says on July 14 , CO and its units entered into an amendment and restatement of their existing credit agreement
* Second amended credit agreement provides for $700.0 million 5-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - sec filing
* Second amended and restated credit agreement replaces company's existing credit agreement, dated as of may 27, 2014
* Says restated credit agreement also provides a $357.5 mln 5 year senior unsecured term loan, and has a maturity date of July 14, 2021 Source - bit.ly/29N17Ra (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"