BRIEF-Signet Jewelers and its units entered into an amendment and restatement for its existing credit agreement

July 15 Signet Jewelers Ltd

* Signet Jewelers Ltd says on July 14 , CO and its units entered into an amendment and restatement of their existing credit agreement

* Second amended credit agreement provides for $700.0 million 5-year senior unsecured revolving credit facility - sec filing

* Second amended and restated credit agreement replaces company's existing credit agreement, dated as of may 27, 2014

* Says restated credit agreement also provides a $357.5 mln 5 year senior unsecured term loan, and has a maturity date of July 14, 2021 Source - bit.ly/29N17Ra (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)