BRIEF-Ford sales in Europe rise 7.5% in first half of 2016

July 15 Ford Motor Co

* Ford sales in Europe rise 7.5% in first half of 2016

* Ford total vehicle sales in euro 20 rose 7.5 percent to 718,700 vehicles in first half of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

