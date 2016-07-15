版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 22:19 BJT

BRIEF-Karnalyte Resources says exploring options for sale of potash products

July 15 Karnalyte Resources :

* Exploring multiple options for sale of potash products

* Options for sale of potash products include strategic partnership with an existing potash producer in Saskatchewan Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

