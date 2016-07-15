版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 22:45 BJT

BRIEF-Elliott Capital Advisors discloses latest AB InBev stake

July 15 Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P.:

* Discloses latest stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

* Says owns 1.03 mln ordinary shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV as of July 14

* Discloses sale of 434,501 ordinary shares

* Discloses sale of 13,225 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ADRs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐