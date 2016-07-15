版本:
BRIEF-Neptune Technologies & Bioressources announces change of fiscal year end

July 15 Neptune Technologies & Bioressources Inc

* Announces that it will be transitioning to a new fiscal year-end in 2017

* As result of this transition, corporation year-end will take place on March 31, 2017 rather than Feb. 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

