版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 23:17 BJT

BRIEF-Austral Gold says co sold 2.3 mln shares of Goldrock Mines

July 15 Austral Gold Ltd :

* On July 13, 2016, co sold an aggregate of 2.3 million common shares of Goldrock Mines Corp

* Shares were sold at a price of C$1.481968 per share, for gross proceeds of C$3.43 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐