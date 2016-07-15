版本:
BRIEF-Chico's FAS comments on Barington's decision to withdraw its proxy contest

July 15 Chico's Fas Inc

* Chico's FAS comments on Barington's decision to withdraw its proxy contest and director nominees

* As a result of Barington's termination of its solicitation and withdrawal of its candidates, shareholders urged to vote co's WHITE card Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

