BRIEF-Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 (Reuters) -
* Verso successfully emerges from bankruptcy
* Verso Corp says exit financing consists of an asset based lending facility with borrowing capacity of up to $375 million led by Wells Fargo Bank
* Verso Corp says restructuring reduced company's debt by $2.4 billion and includes $595 million in exit financing
* Verso Corp says exit financing also consists of a $220 million term loan facility with available loan proceeds of $198 million led by Barclays Bank PLC
* Verso Corp says Verso also received approval from New York Stock Exchange for Verso's Class A common stock to be listed for trading on NYSE
* Verso Corp says Verso's senior management team is unchanged and continues to lead company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"