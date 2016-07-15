版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Microsoft-Due to focusing of phone hardware business, will take longer than FY18 to reach 1 bln monthly active devices- Business Insider

July 15 (Reuters) -

* Microsoft- Due to focusing of phone hardware business, will take longer than FY18 to reach 1 bln monthly active devices- Business Insider, citing spokesperson Source text: (read.bi/29VHK6S) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

