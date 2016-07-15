BRIEF-Acasti Pharma announces change of fiscal year end at AGM

July 15 Acasti Pharma Inc :

* Acasti announces the election of its directors, change of fiscal year end and other related matters passed at its AGM

* Acasti Pharma Inc says it will be transitioning to a new fiscal year end in 2017

* Corporation year-end will take place on March 31, 2017 rather than February 28, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)