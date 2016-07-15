BRIEF-Carmike shareholder Mittleman says "disappointed" by shareholder meet delay

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Mittleman Brothers LLC:
* "Is disappointed by announcement made last night that special meeting of Carmike shareholders" is being delayed yet again
* Currently controls approximately 2.33 million Carmike Cinemas's shares, 9.6 pct of total shares outstanding of Carmike
* Believe that rumored bump up to $33 per share "would still be grossly inadequate" consideration, with or without stock component
* Urges all carmike cinemas shareholders to vote "against" merger proposal before Carmike's postponed special meeting on July 25th
* Would also consider seeking immediate injunctive relief in Delaware if Carmike's board were to endorse a record date change Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"