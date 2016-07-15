版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 22:31 BJT

BRIEF-Coca Cola Bottling Co sets quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share

July 15 Coca Cola Bottling Co Consolidated

* Sets quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

