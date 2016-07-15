版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 15日 星期五 23:46 BJT

BRIEF-Buffalo Coal Corp - Resource Capital Fund V L.P.'s review of its strategic options is ongoing

July 15 Buffalo Coal Corp

* Resource Capital Fund V L.P.'s review of its strategic options in respect of its investment in company is ongoing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

