中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Jiyi Global Investments Limited reports 8.9 pct stake in China Lending

July 15 China Lending Corp

* Jiyi Global Investments Limited reports 8.9 pct stake in China Lending as of July 6, 2016 - SEC Filing Source - bit.ly/29OxcY2 Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

