版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 00:07 BJT

BRIEF-Yangwei Global Ltd reports 15.3 pct stake in China Lending Corp

July 15 (Reuters) -

* Yangwei Global Limited reports a stake of 15.3% in China Lending Corp as of July 6, 2016 - SEC Filing Source text - bit.ly/29OwFoS (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

