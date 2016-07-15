版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 00:25 BJT

BRIEF-Qihoo 360 announces completion of merger

July 15 Qihoo 360 Technology Co Ltd

* Qihoo 360 announces completion of merger Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

