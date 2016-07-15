版本:
BRIEF-Abbott Laboratories says U.S. FDA approves Tecnis Symfony intraocular lenses

July 15 Abbott Laboratories

* FDA approves Tecnis Symfony intraocular lenses, the first and only extended depth of focus lenses for people with cataracts

* FDA approval includes a version of lens for people with astigmatism, Tecnis Symfony toric iol Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

