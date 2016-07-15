版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 01:34 BJT

BRIEF-Southern Co says unit started producing syngas at Kemper county energy facility

July 15 Southern Co :

* Southern Company subsidiary announces syngas production milestone at Kemper County energy facility

* Southern co says Mississippi Power has started producing syngas using lignite at Kemper county energy facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

