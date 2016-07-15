版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Rona says Lowe's guarantees Rona's obligations under its outstanding preferred shares and debentures

July 15 Rona Inc

* Rona inc says lowe's guarantees rona's obligations under its outstanding preferred shares and debentures Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

