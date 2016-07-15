版本:
BRIEF-PNC Financial Services Group sees Q3 net interst income stable with 2Q16

July 15 PNC Financial Services Group Inc

* Sees Q3 net interst income stable with 2Q16 - SEC Filing

* Sees Q3 loans up modestly from 2Q16

* Sees Q3 loan loss provision of $100 million-$150 million Source - bit.ly/29J5fil Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)

