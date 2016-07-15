版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 04:15 BJT

BRIEF-Overseas Shipholding Group announces filing of form 10 for potential spin-off of its international business

July 15 Overseas Shipholding Group Inc

* Overseas shipholding group announces filing of form 10 for potential spin-off of its international business

* Expects that any separation would be achieved through a spin-off of osg international, inc in second half of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

