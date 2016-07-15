版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 05:37 BJT

BRIEF-Steven Cohen reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Alon USA Energy Inc as of July 14

July 15 Alon USA Energy Inc :

* Steven Cohen reports 5.4 pct passive stake in Alon USA Energy Inc as of July 14 - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/29CHEiz Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

