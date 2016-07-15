版本:
BRIEF-Lululemon files for potential mixed shelf offering

July 15 Lululemon Athletica Inc :

* Lululemon Athletica Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering; size not disclosed - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/29Zl7y2) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

