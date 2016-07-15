版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 05:39 BJT

BRIEF-Pulmatrix Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $30 mln

July 15 Pulmatrix Inc :

* Pulmatrix Inc files for mixed shelf of upto $30 mln - SEC filing Source text : bit.ly/29CI48z Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

