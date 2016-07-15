版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 05:47 BJT

BRIEF-Copper Lake Resources receives expense claims from Ronald Coombes, former CEO

July 15 Copper Lake Resources Ltd

* Received claims from ronald coombes, former president and ceo and director , and a private co controlled by coombes

* Company disputes all claims and "intends to defend itself vigorously"

* Received request for amounts claimed to be owing as consulting fees and reimbursement of expenses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐