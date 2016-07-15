BRIEF-Enercare announces renewal of its normal course issuer bid

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Enercare Inc :
* Received approval from Toronto Stock Exchange for renewal of its normal course issuer bid
* Enercare inc says purchases may commence on July 20, 2016, and will terminate on July 19, 2017
* May purchase for cancellation up to 10.3 million of its common shares
* Purchase represents approximately 10 percent of its public float of issued and outstanding common shares as of July 4, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"