BRIEF-Medtronic CEO Omar Ishrak 2016 total compensation $15.3 mln

July 15 Medtronic Plc :

* CEO Omar Ishrak 2016 total compensation of $15.3 million versus $13.9 million in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

