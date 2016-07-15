BRIEF-Magna establishes U.S.$500 mln commercial paper program

BRIEF-German carmakers say U.S. would hurt itself by erecting trade barriers
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
July 15 Magna International Inc :
* May issue, from time to time, commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount of U.S. $500 million
* Commercial paper program will be backstopped by company's existing global credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Says investment plans are longer term, cannot be changed at short notice, commenting on Trump remarks
* London studio to focus on multiplayer online games (Adds executive comments)
* Elon Musk tweet - "HW2 autopilot now downloading to all HW2 cars, but in non-actuating mode to assess reliability. If looks good, actuation by end of week"