BRIEF-Magna establishes U.S.$500 mln commercial paper program

July 15 Magna International Inc :

* May issue, from time to time, commercial paper notes up to a maximum aggregate amount of U.S. $500 million

* Commercial paper program will be backstopped by company's existing global credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

