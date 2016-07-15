版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 05:54 BJT

BRIEF-Restaurant Brands appointed Ali Hedayat to board

July 15 Restaurant Brands International Inc :

* Appointed Ali Hedayat to board to fill a recent vacancy on board, effective immediately

* Increased size of board to twelve members and appointed cecilia sicupira to board, effective immediately Source text: bit.ly/29Ww0AQ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

