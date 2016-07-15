版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 16日 星期六 05:35 BJT

BRIEF-Carl Icahn reports 18.32 percent stake in Herbalife

July 15 Herbalife Ltd :

* Carl Icahn reports 18.32 pct stake in Herbalife as of July 15 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/29WtBGk) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐