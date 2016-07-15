版本:
2016年 7月 16日 星期六

BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln

July 15 Arbor Realty Trust Inc :

* Arbor Realty Trust Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $500 mln - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2agPeQI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

