2016年 7月 16日

BRIEF-Twitter suspects intentional slowing of its traffic in Turkey

July 15 Twitter Inc :

* "Have no reason to think we've been fully blocked in Turkey, but we suspect there is intentional slowing of our traffic in country" Source text: (bit.ly/29JWMKV) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

