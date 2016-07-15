版本:
BRIEF-Eastern Platinum names David Li interim CFO

July 15 Eastern Platinum Ltd

* Eastplats announces appointment of interim chief financial officer

* Eastern platinum ltd says david li will assume duties of interim chief financial officer of company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

