BRIEF-Resource Capital Gold announces proposed private placement

July 18 Resource Capital Gold Corp

* Announces proposed private placement

* Offering up to 25 million shares at $0.12 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds to company of up to $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

