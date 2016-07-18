BRIEF-Resource Capital Gold announces proposed private placement

BRIEF-RMP Energy says CEO John Ferguson will retire
* Says John Ferguson, company's president and CEO will retire effective Feb. 28, 2017
July 18 Resource Capital Gold Corp
* Announces proposed private placement
* Offering up to 25 million shares at $0.12 per common share for aggregate gross proceeds to company of up to $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Co-Operators General Insurance Co says its wholly-owned subsidiary has purchased Denny's Insurance located in Acton, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reliance Industries exec says current debt on Jio is INR 490 billion