2016年 7月 18日

BRIEF-Biogen SB5 accepted for review by European Medicines Agency

July 18 Biogen Inc

* Sb5, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing humira, accepted for review by european medicines agency Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

