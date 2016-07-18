版本:
BRIEF-Zestfinance receives strategic investment from Baidu

July 18 (Reuters) -

* Announced today that it has received a strategic investment from Baidu

* Companies working together to transform financial services in China Source text for Eikon: nBw5h4V4Ja (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

