BRIEF-SGS H1 net profit misses expectations

July 18 Testing and inspections company SGS SA
on Monday posted net profit of 277 million Swiss francs
($281.70 million) for the first six months of 2016, short of
analysts' forecasts for 285 million francs.
* SGS saw revenue of 2.9 billion francs in H1 2016, up 5.4
percent compared with figures from the previous year
* Revenues were in line with analysts' forecasts in a
Reuters poll
* Company said it expected to reach revenue growth between
2.5 percent and 3.5 for the full year
* SGS said the group remained committed to deliver its
2016-2020 plan
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9833 Swiss francs)
(Reporting By Zurich newsroom)