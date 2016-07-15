版本:
BRIEF-Alon Blue Square Israel announces results of Court appointed expert's valuation of Co

July 15 Alon Blue Square Israel

* Announces results of court appointed expert's valuation of company

* Minority shareholders have residual equity rights averaging nis 9.1 million, representing midway point between about nis 6 to 12 million Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

