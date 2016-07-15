版本:
BRIEF-Fannie Mae prices seventh multifamily DUS REMIC in 2016 totaling $913.6 mln

July 15 Federal National Mortgage Association

* Priced seventh multifamily dus remic in 2016 totaling $913.6 million under fannie mae guaranteed multifamily structures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )

