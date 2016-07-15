版本:
BRIEF-Fitch affirms Freddie Mac's commercial mortgage servicer ratings

July 15 Fitch:

* Fitch affirms Freddie Mac's commercial mortgage servicer ratings

* Rating considers Freddie Mac's lack of experience with other commercial property types and inability to directly service loans Source text for Eikon:

