BRIEF-Boeing has proposed working with Japan to develop successor to Japan Air Self-Defense Force's F2 fighter - Nikkei

July 15 Nikkei:

* Boeing has proposed working with Japan to develop a successor to the Japan Air Self-Defense Force's F2 fighter - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/29JfhA2) Further company coverage:

