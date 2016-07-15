BRIEF-Agility Health appoints Gene Miyamoto as interim CFO

July 15 Agility Health Inc :

* Appointment of Gene Miyamoto as interim chief financial officer of company effective immediately

* Agility health inc says company has initiated an external search for a successor to act as chief financial officer on a permanent basis

* Miyamoto replaces interim chief financial officer, Kevin Ma, who resigned from company effective immediately