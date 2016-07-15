版本:
BRIEF-Schmitt Industries quarterly loss per share $0.16

July 15 Schmitt Industries Inc

* Quarterly loss per share $0.16

* Quarterly sales fell 22.8 percent to $2.979 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

