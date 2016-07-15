BRIEF-Tiffany & Co says company's unit entered into a three-year revolving bank credit agreement - SEC filing

July 15 Tiffany & Co

* On july 11, 2016, co's unit entered into a three-year revolving bank credit agreement - SEC filing

* Credit agreement will be available to refinance tiffany-shanghai's existing rmb 930 million three-year revolving bank credit agreement

* Credit agreement has aggregate borrowing limit in chinese renminbi that is equal to about $150 million on july 11, 2016